Putin addresses 2016 election meddling - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH

Putin addresses 2016 election meddling

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses whether he will try to put a stop to meddling in future U.S. elections.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-03 03:02:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More

  • Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast

    Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-03 03:02:23 GMT
    (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More

  • Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

    Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-03-03 02:23:10 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
    Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

    Fire officials said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

    More

    Fire officials said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.