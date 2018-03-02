Baylor boys', girls' basketball team make state semifinals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baylor boys', girls' basketball team make state semifinals

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

For the first time in school history, both the Baylor School girls' and boys' Basketball teams made it to the Division II-AA State Semifinal this year.

However, after a long day of battling two top teams, only one made it to the championship on Saturday.

The Baylor girls' team lost to Brentwood Academy 73-31.

The Red Raiders finished the season 20-10 overall.

The Baylor boys' team were able to hold off Briarcrest 45-44, thanks to a clutch free throw by senior Tre Jackson.

Baylor will now face Brentwood Academy in the state championship game on Saturday at 8:30 pm ET.

