UPDATE: Cleveland Olive Garden reopens Saturday following HAZMAT response Friday

UPDATE: The Olive Garden restaurant in Cleveland reopened Saturday afternoon after several employees became ill and ended up at a local hospital.

The restaurant reopened Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm.

The Cleveland Fire Department's HAZMAT team responded to the restaurant Friday afternoon to determine what was causing the employees to become sick.

They were able to determine that orthoboric acid was the primary cause of the symptoms employees were describing.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Cleveland Fire Department says nearly a dozen Olive Garden employees were transported to a local hospital on Friday.

It happened at the Keith Street location shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Officials say the fire department's HAZMAT team responded to the scene and evacuated the restaurant, following multiple complaints of nausea and vomiting.

A list of all chemicals involved were produced and it was determined that orthoboric acid was the primary cause of the symptoms described by employees.

Eleven Olive Garden employees transported themselves to Tennova's emergency room where they were treated.

Olive Garden will be closed for the remainder of the night.

Please call 423-339-3330 to confirm operating hours for Saturday.

