Cleveland Olive Garden closed following hazmat response

The Cleveland Fire Department says nearly a dozen Olive Garden employees were transported to a local hospital on Friday.

It happened at the Keith Street location shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Officials say the fire department's hazmat team responded to the scene and evacuated the restaurant, following multiple complaints of nausea and vomiting.

A list of all chemicals involved were produced and it was determined that ortho boric acid was the primary cause of the symptoms described by employees.

Eleven Olive Garden employees transported themselves to Tennova's emergency room where they were treated.

Olive Garden will be closed for the remainder of the night.

Please call 423-339-3330 to confirm operating hours for Saturday.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.