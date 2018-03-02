Flooding shuts down portion of Cummings Highway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT

Flooding shuts down portion of Cummings Highway

Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell. Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Flooding has caused officials to close a portion of Cummings Highway Friday afternoon.

Ricky Colston, with Chattanooga Public Works, says crews are working to pump water off of the flooded road.

Cummings Highway at Interstate 24 will remain closed until work is complete.

Colston says they hope to have the road reopened by 8:00 p.m.

