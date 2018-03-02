Flooding shuts down portion of Cummings Highway

Flooding has caused officials to close a portion of Cummings Highway Friday afternoon.

Ricky Colston, with Chattanooga Public Works, says crews are working to pump water off of the flooded road.

Cummings Highway at Interstate 24 will remain closed until work is complete.

Colston says they hope to have the road reopened by 8:00 p.m.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.