More than 500,000 air conditioners/heat pumps recalled due to burn and fire hazard

More than a half million packaged terminal air conditioners and heat pumps are under recall. Most of the recalled PTAC units are installed in hotels, motels, schools, apartment buildings and commercial spaces to provide room climate control.

According to the Goodman Company the outdoor fan motors can overheat which can cause burning and fires.

Goodman says they've received nine reports of the air conditioning units catching on fire.

They've also received one report of smoke inhalation that required medical attention.

The air conditioners were made in the United States and sold at Goodman heating and cooling dealers across the U.S. from January 2010 through February 2018.

The units under recall are beige and most of the unit control covers have the brand name.

The brands included in the recall are Goodman, Amana, and York International Energy.

The models beginning with the following prefixes are:

EKTC15

EKTH15

PMC15

PMH12

PMH15

PTC15

PTH12

PTH15

UCYB15

UCYH15

Only units with the first four digits of the serial numbers 1001 and 1709 are affected.

If you have one of the affected units you can contact Goodman for a free repair kit.

They will also send an authorized technician to handle the installation.