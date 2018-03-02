Highway 58 volunteer firefighter accused of setting live raccoon on fire

A raccoon was apparently set ablaze while alive by a Highway 58 volunteer firefighter Friday.

Bob Citrullo with the Humane Educational Society tells Channel 3 that the raccoon was last seen alive at the Highway 58 fire station.

Citrullo says the firefighter admitted to taking the animal to the Thatch Road public boat ramp, where it was found burned.

The firefighter said he shot it, according to Citrullo, and wasn’t sure if it was alive or dead while burned.

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Chief C.R. Harris says he isn’t aware of the incident. He hasn’t spoken with the firefighter in question yet, but plans on it. He’s only heard what the TWRA and HES have said.

The TWRA is also investigating the incident.