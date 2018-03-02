UPDATE: Two Dade County students arrested for attempted gun sale on campus

UPDATE: Two Dade County High School students were arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. One student brought an unloaded gun to Dade County

Dade County Sheriff PIO Sgt Chad Payne says the incident happened just after noon. Two male students, both 17, were charged with possessing a gun on school property.

An assistant principal found the weapon and called the Sheriff's Department.

Dr. Jan Harris tells Channel 3 that the weapon was brought to school to be purchased. No threats were ever made to anyone.

They are in the early stages of the investigation and Payne says more charges could be filed.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown, which lasted about 10-15 mins, and has been lifted.