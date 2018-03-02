UPDATE: Two Dade County students arrested for attempted gun sale on campus

A criminal judge threw out Walker's prior history and complaints filed against him. A different judge could allow them in a civil trial.More
A criminal judge threw out Walker's prior history and complaints filed against him. A different judge could allow them in a civil trial.More
All is not perfect in the dining world; a few places will need to refocus food safety efforts on training and cleanliness.More
All is not perfect in the dining world; a few places will need to refocus food safety efforts on training and cleanliness.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Eleven Olive Garden employees transported themselves to Tennova's emergency room where they were treated for nausea and vomiting.More
Eleven Olive Garden employees transported themselves to Tennova's emergency room where they were treated for nausea and vomiting.More
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Green Pond Road.More
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Green Pond Road.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
Bob Citrullo with the Humane Educational Society tells Channel 3 that the raccoon was last seen alive at the Highway 58 fire station.More
Bob Citrullo with the Humane Educational Society tells Channel 3 that the raccoon was last seen alive at the Highway 58 fire station.More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More