UPDATE: 2 Dade County students arrested for bringing gun to scho - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 2 Dade County students arrested for bringing gun to school

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
DADE COUNTY, GA -

UPDATE: Two Dade County High School students were arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. One student brought an unloaded gun to Dade County 

Dade County Sheriff PIO Sgt Chad Payne says the incident happened just after noon. Two male students, both 17, were charged with possessing a gun on school property.

An assistant principal found the weapon and called the Sheriff's Department.

Dr. Jan Harris tells Channel 3 that the weapon was brought to school to be purchased. No threats were ever made to anyone.

They are in the early stages of the investigation and Payne says more charges could be filed.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown, which lasted about 10-15 mins, and has been lifted.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.