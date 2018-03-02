ALDI to put on hiring event in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ALDI to put on hiring event in Chattanooga

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

On Friday, March 9, ALDI will host a hiring event in Chattanooga for Store Associate and Shift Manager positions for its upcoming Signal Mountain location.

Here is some quick information:

  • The hiring event is from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott on 495 Riverfront Parkways in Chattanooga.
  • The event offers a chance for prospective employees to apply and ask questions

Below are the details regarding the hiring event in Chattanooga. You can visit https://corporate.aldi.us/en/newsroom/ for additional information.

