First responders to participate in National Read Across America Day

The National Education Association (NEA) Read Across America is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually on March 2 - Dr. Seuss’s Birthday.

Today, Hamilton County EMS (HCEMS) personnel, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chattanooga firefighters, are reading Dr. Seuss books to kids in Hamilton County today. Here is a partial list of schools of today's readings.

9:30 a.m. - Hillcrest Elem.

9:30 a.m. - Woodmore Elem.

9:30 a.m. - East Side Elem.

9:30 a.m. - Red Bank Elem.

9:45 a.m.- Signal Centers Inc.

10:00 a.m. - E. Brainerd Elem.

11:00 a.m. -Clifton Hills Elem.

12:30 p.m.- Hixson Elem.

1:45 p.m.- Soddy Elem.

Sheriff Hammond will also be conducting a Facebook Live reading today at 12 noon, via the Hamilton County Sheriff Office Facebook page.