UPDATE: 2 people shot and killed on Central Michigan University campus, suspect still at large

Central Michigan University police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus Friday morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation, the university reported.

There are no additional injuries.Campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

Police are actively searching for the shooting suspect.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is described as a 19-year-old black man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds.

According to the city of Mount Pleasant, the suspect is a 19-year-old black man wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. Police says the suspect is be considered armed and dangerous.

PREVIOUS STORY: There are reports of shots fired at a dorm on Central Michigan University 's campus in Mount Pleasant.

According to ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 students received a robo call from the university alerting them about the shooting and that the campus is on lockdown with classes canceled.

Here is a statement from the university:

"There has been a report of shots fired at the university Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911."

Campbell Hall is part of what is known as the "Towers Complex" on campus. This is a developing story, stay updated on air and online our WRCB app as we learn more details.