Volkswagen idles Chattanooga production for 2 weeks; retooling for more SUV's

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Staff file photo by Erin O. Smith / Volkswagen employees rest for a moment as they await the next vehicle on the assembly line at the automaker's Chattanooga assembly plant. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free Press Staff file photo by Erin O. Smith / Volkswagen employees rest for a moment as they await the next vehicle on the assembly line at the automaker's Chattanooga assembly plant. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free Press
Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant, reacting to slowing sales of its Passat sedan and higher demand for the Atlas SUV, will idle production for two weeks this spring, according to the automaker.

"It's not a secret the market is shifting from sedans and passenger cars to family-friendly SUVs," plant spokesman Keith King said. "It allows us to correct course a little bit."

