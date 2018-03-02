Saying goodbye to Billy Graham

Reverend Billy Graham, the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, will be laid to rest today in Charlotte, North Carolina. NBC's Chris Clackum reports.More
Reverend Billy Graham, the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, will be laid to rest today in Charlotte, North Carolina. NBC's Chris Clackum reports.More
The Chattanooga plant will have nonproduction periods on March 26-29 and April 2-5.More
The Chattanooga plant will have nonproduction periods on March 26-29 and April 2-5.More
An elderly couple is rescued from a house fire in Etowah Thursday both were injured.More
An elderly couple is rescued from a house fire in Etowah Thursday both were injured.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Green Pond Road.More
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Green Pond Road.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Many sewer systems in Chattanooga are overflowing due to heavy rain. The public works director of the waste resources division says there are about 60 other sewer related issues throughout the city.More
Many sewer systems in Chattanooga are overflowing due to heavy rain. The public works director of the waste resources division says there are about 60 other sewer related issues throughout the city.More
The time extensions was granted to the contractor for "circumstances beyond his control."More
The time extensions was granted to the contractor for "circumstances beyond his control."More