UPDATE: TDOT repairs MLK Blvd off ramp from US-27; now open

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: TDOT crews have successfully repaired the pavement on the US-27 southbound ramp to MLK Boulevard.

Spokesman Jennifer Flynn says no damage to vehicles was reported, and the contractor spotted the problem and took the necessary steps to repair the road.

If you encounter a pothole on a state highway or state road, you can report it to TDOT by calling 423-892-3430.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Department of Transportion is closing the MLK Boulevard off-ramp from US-27 south Friday for several hours to repair a section of pavement that is setting over a pipe.

TDOT hopes to have the repair work completed soon.

The ramp should be re-opened by midday.

