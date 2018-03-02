TDOT close MLK Blvd off ramp from US-27 for quick repair - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT close MLK Blvd off ramp from US-27 for quick repair

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Department of Transportion is closing the MLK Boulevard off-ramp from US-27 south Friday for several hours to repair a section of pavement that is setting over a pipe.

TDOT hopes to have the repair work completed soon.

The ramp should be re-opened by midday.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.