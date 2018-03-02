Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving "Avengers: Infinity War" up one week and pushing the live-action "Mulan" back almost a year and a half.
    
The studio says Thursday that "Avengers: Infinity War" will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018.  "Mulan" is set for March 27, 2020.  The "Mulan" update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.
    
Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.