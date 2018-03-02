WATCH LIVE: The funeral service for Rev. Billy Graham - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: The funeral service for Rev. Billy Graham

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Rev. Billy Graham Rev. Billy Graham

The funeral service for "America's Pastor" Rev. Billy Graham will take place Friday in North Carolina, starting around midday.

Graham died last week at the age of 99 after a lifetime filled with his crusade, bringing his message to millions around the world.

Graham will be buried Friday on the grounds of his namesake library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.