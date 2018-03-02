UPDATE: 60 inmates from Bradley County aboard bus that blew tire

The recalled air conditioners were made in the United States and sold at Goodman heating and cooling dealers across the U.S. from January 2010 through February 2018.More
Tennessee's leading Republican gubernatorial candidates have mixed feelings or aren't taking firm stances on President Donald Trump's ideas to ban bump stocks and bar people under 21 from buying semi-automatic...More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
All is not perfect in the dining world; a few places will need to refocus food safety efforts on training and cleanliness.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Green Pond Road.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
The bus ended up being parked at the rest area on southbound I-75 near Ooltewah with several police cars around the vehicle.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
