UPDATE: 60 inmates from Bradley County aboard bus that blew tire

UPDATE: A bus carrying 60 male inmates from Bradley County Friday morning blew a front tire and was forced along Interstate 75 south.

The inmates were being transferred from the Bradley County jail in a measure to address the overcrowding issue noted in last week's jail inspections by the Tennessee Department of Corrections last week.

A second transport of 14 female inmates was unaffected. Both groups of inmates were being delivered to two of the state's prisons.

The tire blew out shortly after 6:00am, and deputies from both Bradley County and Hamilton County were brought in to help supervise the transfer of the inmates from the disabled bus to a new bus to continue their commute.

The transfer from the first vehicle to the second was completed about 7:22am, according to Cpt. James Bradford of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says that the details regarding the inmate transport will not be released until this afternoon, once the transport is complete, citing officer safety.