Prisoner transport bus spends hours along I-75 after blowing tire

A prisoner transport bus spent several hours on the side on Interstate 75 early Friday morning after blowing a front tire.

The driver was able to maintain control of the bus and bring it to a safe stop, Channel 3 has learned.

The bus ended up being parked at the rest area on southbound I-75 near Ooltewah with several police cars around the vehicle.

The prisoners were transferred to another vehicle shortly after the mechanical mishap and resumed transport.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says that the details regarding the inmate transport will not be released until this afternoon, once the transport is complete, citing officer safety.

It's currently unclear how many prisoners were aboard the bus or where they were being transported to or from.

This is a developing story.a