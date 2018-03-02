UPDATE: Family safely escapes house fire on Green Pond Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Family safely escapes house fire on Green Pond Road

By Kerry French, Producer
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a major house fire on Green Pond Road near Smith Cemetery in Soddy Daisy. 

Several fire departments from multiple agencies responded to fire just before 6:00am. The fire could be seen from a distance away, and appeared to be quite large.

The family that lived inside of the house was able to safely escape the blaze, with only the clothes they had on at the time. The homeowner and his two teenage sons were in the home, when one of the sons noticed smoke.

They looked out a rear window of the home and discovered the home was on fire. 

There is no word on how the fire was started. The home is considered to be a total loss.

 This is a developing story, we will have more information on this fire as we receive it.

