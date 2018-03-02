Elderly man rescued from house fire in Etowah

An 83-year old man was rescued from a house fire Thursday morning in Etowah.

Firefighters from Englewood and Etowah Rural Fire Departments were sent to County Road 532 around 2:45 a.m.

They report the man and his wife were asleep when she awoke to the smell of smoke. She yelled to her 27-year old grandson, who was asleep in the basement, for help.

The grandson called 911, then got his grandmother from the home. The increasing heat and smoke prevented him from getting his grandfather.

Firefighters were able to pull the elderly man to safety and put out the blaze.

The couple were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The grandson is okay.

Officials say a portable heater caused a fire which started in the living room.

They say the home did not have working smoke detectors.