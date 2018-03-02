Cooler, windy today

Good Friday. The rain is now gone, and we are looking at much nicer and drier air settling in for the weekend. With that said, we are still going to have issues with creeks and streams continuing to rise through Saturday afternoon.

This morning we are starting our Friday in the low to mid 40s. Winds are blowing from the north at 10-15 mpg, but the winds will be increasing a bit blowing at 15-20 mph this afternoon. There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for the mountains from Ellijay to Blue Ridge. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph through the evening. This afternoon will also be sunny and cooler with the high reaching 58.

Much colder air settles in tonight. Low temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday afternoon will be amazing, though, with highs in the low 60s and more sunshine than you can handle.

Sunday will be much the same. Look for a cold start in the low 30s, than another warm up to the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny also.

More clouds and rain will move in Tuesday. For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

