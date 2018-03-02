Planned power outage in Bledsoe County on Friday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Planned power outage in Bledsoe County on Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
power outage power outage
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative is planning a power outage affecting parts of Bledsoe County on Friday, March 2, beginning at 1 p.m. CST lasting no more than 15 minutes. The outage is required for TVA to perform maintenance on their side of the electrical system. The areas that will be affected include:
•All of Pikeville
•9- Mile
•Cold springs
•Hendon
•Brayton
•Brockdell
•Lee Station
•ABC Subdivision
•Melvin
•Lusk
•College Station
•Upper East Valley
•Sunny Side
•Lower East Valley
•Mill Dam

Please call SVEC at 423-447-2131 if you have questions.               

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.