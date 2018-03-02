Planned power outage in Bledsoe County on Friday

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative is planning a power outage affecting parts of Bledsoe County on Friday, March 2, beginning at 1 p.m. CST lasting no more than 15 minutes. The outage is required for TVA to perform maintenance on their side of the electrical system. The areas that will be affected include:

•All of Pikeville

•9- Mile

•Cold springs

•Hendon

•Brayton

•Brockdell

•Lee Station

•ABC Subdivision

•Melvin

•Lusk

•College Station

•Upper East Valley

•Sunny Side

•Lower East Valley

•Mill Dam

Please call SVEC at 423-447-2131 if you have questions.