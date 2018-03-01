Putin denies ‘new Cold War’ but says new nukes are on ‘combat duty’

It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More