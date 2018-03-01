Flooding from heavy rain causing sewer to overflow in Chattanooga

Many sewer systems in Chattanooga are overflowing after heavy rain.

Over two days there has been a total of 4.1 inches of rainfall in Chattanooga.

The public works director of the waste resources division says there are about 60 other sewer related issues throughout the city.

Logan Shuford and his family have lived on Young Avenue near Riverwalk Park for more than 24 years.

Shuford says they have dealt with one major problem over and over again the sewer system.

“Pretty much overflowed every time it's rained heavily for as long as I can remember the whole road will kind of back up if it's too bad,” said Logan Shuford,” Community member.

Michael Patrick, the director of the waste resources division, says Chattanooga has more than 1,200 miles of sewer lines.

Patrick says many of those lines are 50 to 100 years old.

“They have leaks where the pipe connections are, there are leaks in the customer service lines, there are leaks in manholes that's where were working to seal these leaks,” said Michael Patrick, Director of the Waste resources Division.

These signs posted in many areas warn people to avoid physical contact with this sewer overflow throughout the city.

While the public works department is aware of the problem, it's unclear when these sewer lines will go back to normal.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Rain ending later Thursday, but flooding still possible

“It depends on the overflow and the amount of rain that we get and it also depends on the time of year,” said Patrick.

Patrick says several homeowners have been vocal about this issue.

He says plans are already in the works to fix this overflow near Riverwalk Park by 2020.

“The solution now will be to upsize some piping and install a larger pump system,” said Patrick.

This sewer stream is only steps away from the playground Shuford says kids enjoy almost every day.

The water flowing to the parts of the park contains toilet tissue and who knows what else and could pose a health risk.

“To be honest you never know with that kind of stuff,” said Shuford. “So the best thing to do would be to take immediate action or at least to know that it is harmful.”

Patrick says the sewer problems throughout the rest of the city will be fixed by 2030 and estimated to cost $300-million.