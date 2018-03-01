New Zealand teen tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1981, fired shot

Meteorologists warned that the storm — the result of a system moving east across the Midwest on Thursday that will collide with a coastal low-pressure system off the coast in the Atlantic — will cause damage from the Carolinas to Portland, Maine, through Friday and into Saturday.More
Meteorologists warned that the storm — the result of a system moving east across the Midwest on Thursday that will collide with a coastal low-pressure system off the coast in the Atlantic — will cause damage from the Carolinas to Portland, Maine, through Friday and into Saturday.More
New Zealand's internal spy agency the Security Intelligence Service released the previously classified documents to the news website Stuff, shedding new light on the historic incident.More
New Zealand's internal spy agency the Security Intelligence Service released the previously classified documents to the news website Stuff, shedding new light on the historic incident.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Here's a list of roads that may be impacted during your normal commute.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More