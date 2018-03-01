Hamilton Co. Sheriff Jim Hammond admits arming teachers "not my first choice"

The good news is that we will soon be seeing the end of the rain.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Jesse Randall Davidson, 53, told Dalton police that he had an affair with a woman online who refused to end contact with him.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More
The counties would have to come up with emissions reductions in other areas equal to credits EPA gave them back in 2005 for implementing emissions testing, officials have said.More
