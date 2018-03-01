TDOT: US-27 expansion delayed six months - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT: US-27 expansion delayed six months

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that the contractor for the US-27 expansion project has been granted additional time for the massive project, pushing the completion date to January of 2020.

The time was granted for "circumstances beyond his control" according to Jennifer Flynn, TDOT spokesman.

As crews prepared for construction of the large retaining wall near Blue Cross Blue Shield, they encountered subsurface conditions that needed additional stabilization before construction could begin on the large wall.  

TDOT gave the contractor additional time from the original completion date of July 31, 2019 to January 28, 2020 for total completion of the project.  

This is not uncommon on a large, complicated project for unforeseen issues to occur, Flynn told Channel 3.

