Watch Live: White House Opioid Summit

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Pres. Donald Trump has declared the Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency. NBC News photo Pres. Donald Trump has declared the Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency. NBC News photo

First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Sessions, and DHS Secretary Nielsen are among the speakers at the White House Summit on the Opioid Crisis.

