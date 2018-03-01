Center for Creative Arts wins national magnet school honor

Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
Hamilton County school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is unhappy with "Chattanooga media" for what he calls "sensationalism."More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Hamilton Co. School Board member Tiffanie Robinson apologizes to teachers for her statement that the early retirement incentive "would weed out some of the older, more expensive, and possibly less effective employees."More
Hamilton Co. School Board member Tiffanie Robinson apologizes to teachers for her statement that the early retirement incentive "would weed out some of the older, more expensive, and possibly less effective employees."More