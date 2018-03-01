Channel 3 gets first look inside Dalton HS after teacher fired s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Channel 3 gets first look inside Dalton HS after teacher fired shot Wednesday

By WRCB Staff
Dalton High School principal Steve Bartoo opens the door to Davidson's classroom Thursday. WRCBtv.com photo Dalton High School principal Steve Bartoo opens the door to Davidson's classroom Thursday. WRCBtv.com photo
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Channel 3 was able to walk through Dalton High School Thursday, just 24 hours after teacher Randal Davidson allegedly fired a shot and prompted the evacuation of the nearly 2,000 students that attend the school.

You can see the boarded up window where Dalton police say Davidson fired a single shot out the window and then barricaded himself in the classroom. 

 Davidson is in custody this afternoon and facing many charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

