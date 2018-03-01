Channel 3 gets first look inside Dalton HS after teacher fired shot Wednesday

Channel 3 was able to walk through Dalton High School Thursday, just 24 hours after teacher Randal Davidson allegedly fired a shot and prompted the evacuation of the nearly 2,000 students that attend the school.

.@DPSschools giving a statement about yesterday’s incident involving a teacher at Dalton High. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/piE15kOQff — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) March 1, 2018

You can see the boarded up window where Dalton police say Davidson fired a single shot out the window and then barricaded himself in the classroom.

Principal Steve Bartoo walking us through what happened yesterday. He tells us he was scared when all of this was unfolding. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/iheCWqreMb — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) March 1, 2018

Davidson is in custody this afternoon and facing many charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.