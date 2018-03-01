UPDATE: School bus crashes on Gray Road; no injuries reported - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: School bus crashes on Gray Road; no injuries reported

By WRCB Staff
Photo by Channel 3 viewer Cathy Trumbull. Photo by Channel 3 viewer Cathy Trumbull.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A school bus crashed Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Gray Road.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 there were no injuries.

The bus was headed to East Brainerd Elementary, carrying exceptional students, according to Tim Hensley, spokesman for the Hamilton County Schools. Another bus was sent to pick up the students and continue their trip to school, he said.

The road is fairly narrow, so drivers should expect delays and avoid the area until it's been cleared.

