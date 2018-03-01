Tennessee bill doing away with vehicle emissions testing in Hami - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee bill doing away with vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County clears first hurdle

By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Cars line up for auto emissions testing at the Riverfront Parkway facility. For many with newer vehicles, emissions data can be collected from the vehicle's onboard computer system. TFP photo Cars line up for auto emissions testing at the Riverfront Parkway facility. For many with newer vehicles, emissions data can be collected from the vehicle's onboard computer system. TFP photo
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -

A bill that would end vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton and five other Tennessee counties easily cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.

Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, told Senate Transportation Committee members the program is no longer needed because all six counties are now in compliance with federal Environmental Protection Agency requirements for clean air.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

