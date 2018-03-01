Insects, incorrect food storage temps, and food stored on floor

No failures to report this week, and much to celebrate with 18 establishments earning perfect scores.

But all is not perfect in the dining world; a few places will need to refocus food safety efforts on training and cleanliness.

At the BlueWater Grille, 224 Broad Street; inspectors scored them with a 76 as they found staff with not enough food safety knowledge, employee drink at hand sink, cooler door in poor repair, food stored on floor of freezer, wet stacking of clean equipment, non-food contact surfaces dirty, food stored at incorrect temperatures. Corrected to 96.

Kobe, 2603 Battlefield Parkway earned a score of 77 for no employee illness policy posted, food stored at incorrect temperatures, raw shrimp improperly thawing, several ready-to-use items with chips and cracks being used, floors, walls, and equipment with heavy food debris, dust and grease build-up.

At Papa Johns, 2700 Broad Street, 77, with reasons including no employee illness policy posted, sanitizer not accurately stocked, signs of insects present.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

89 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road

89 Popeyes 6105 Ringgold Road

90 Provinos 5084 South Terrace

92 Guthrie's 1235 Taft Highway

93 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1745 Dayton Blvd.

93 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road

95 Ayala 1832 Taft Highway

95 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

96 O'Charley's 5031 Hixson Pike

96 Willy's Latin Food 5600 Brainerd Road

96 Chili's 509 Northgate Mall

97 Tupelo Honey Cafe 410 Market Street

97 McAlister's Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road

97 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58

97 ZarZour's Cafe 1627 Rossville Avenue

98 J. Gumbo's 5123 Hixson Pike

98 Polly Claire's 6178 Adamson Circle

98 Applebee's 356 Northgate Mall

98 New York Pizza Department 5731 Highway 153

98 Gadzook's 5721 Highway 153

98 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153

98 Taco Bell 4115 Hixson Pike

98 El Cortez 9203 Lee Highway

98 Highway 58 BBQ Too 5722 Main Street

99 Panera Bread 417 Market Street

99 Merv's Burgers 8968 Dayton Pike

99 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road

99 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way

99 Great American Cookie Co. 313 Northgate Mall

99 Captain D's Seafood 5106 Hixson Pike

100 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road

100 Paisanos 2020 Gunbarrel Road

100 Harrison BBQ & Deli 8908 Highway 58

100 Champy's 6925 Lee Highway

100 Chick-N-Nooga 408 Frazier Avenue

100 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Parkway

100 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike

100 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County school cafeterias

98 Calvin Donaldson 926 W. 37th Street

98 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue

100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road

100 Signal Mountain Middle-High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail

100 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road

100 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

100 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road

100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive

100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

90 Signal Mountain Middle-High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail

91 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue

94 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive

96 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

97 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road

98 Nolan Elementary 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road

100 St. Nicholas 7525 Min Tom Drive

Hotels

87 Chattanooga Motel 6 7707 Lee Highway; reasons including roaches found in one room, burns on sinks, no power in some rooms.

97 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road

Tattoos/Body Piercing

100 Inked Expressinos North 123 Frazier Avenue

100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue

Catoosa County

100 Cottage Treasure’s Tea Room, 170 Cleveland St., Ringgold

84 IHop 3126, 2047 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

77 KOBE, 2603 Batlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

91 Subway (LaFayette) 2716, 2598 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

88 The Big Biscuit Barn, 1389 LaFauette Rd., Rossville

99 Zaxby’s(Ft. Oglethorpe), 2541 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

91 Subway (Pilot Travel Center), 650 Hwy 299, Wildwood

Murray County

83 Little Caesars Pizza, 502 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

94 Murray Medical Center, 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd., Chatsworth

86 Paleteria Neveria Monarva, Inc., Highway 76 Chatsworth

Walker County

96 Big John’s BBQ, 2661 N Hwy 27, LaFayette

97 Darr’s Catering, 801 McFarland Ave., Rossville

95 Mary & Martha’s Personal Care, 616 Mohawk St., Rossville

95 The Dinner Bell, 3258 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flinstone

Whitfield County