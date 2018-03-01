Insects, incorrect food storage temps, and food stored on floor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Insects, incorrect food storage temps, and food stored on floor

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

No failures to report this week, and much to celebrate with 18 establishments earning perfect scores.

But all is not perfect in the dining world; a few places will need to refocus food safety efforts on training and cleanliness.

At the BlueWater Grille, 224 Broad Street; inspectors scored them with a 76  as they found staff with not enough food safety knowledge, employee drink at hand sink, cooler door in poor repair, food stored on floor of freezer, wet stacking of clean equipment, non-food contact surfaces dirty, food stored at incorrect temperatures. Corrected to 96.

Kobe, 2603 Battlefield Parkway earned a score of 77 for no employee illness policy posted, food stored at incorrect temperatures, raw shrimp improperly thawing, several ready-to-use items with chips and cracks being used, floors, walls, and equipment with heavy food debris, dust and grease build-up.

At Papa Johns, 2700 Broad Street, 77, with reasons including no employee illness policy posted, sanitizer not accurately stocked, signs of insects present.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 89 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road
  • 89 Popeyes 6105 Ringgold Road
  • 90 Provinos 5084 South Terrace
  • 92 Guthrie's 1235 Taft Highway
  • 93 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1745 Dayton Blvd.
  • 93 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road
  • 95 Ayala 1832 Taft Highway
  • 95 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 96 O'Charley's 5031 Hixson Pike
  • 96 Willy's Latin Food 5600 Brainerd Road
  • 96 Chili's 509 Northgate Mall
  • 97 Tupelo Honey Cafe 410 Market Street
  • 97 McAlister's Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road
  • 97 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58
  • 97 ZarZour's Cafe 1627 Rossville Avenue
  • 98 J. Gumbo's 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Polly Claire's 6178 Adamson Circle
  • 98 Applebee's 356 Northgate Mall
  • 98 New York Pizza Department 5731 Highway 153
  • 98 Gadzook's 5721 Highway 153
  • 98 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153
  • 98 Taco Bell 4115 Hixson Pike
  • 98 El Cortez 9203 Lee Highway
  • 98 Highway 58 BBQ Too 5722 Main Street
  • 99 Panera Bread 417 Market Street
  • 99 Merv's Burgers 8968 Dayton Pike
  • 99 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road
  • 99 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way
  • 99 Great American Cookie Co. 313 Northgate Mall
  • 99 Captain D's Seafood 5106 Hixson Pike
  • 100 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Paisanos 2020 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Harrison BBQ & Deli 8908 Highway 58
  • 100 Champy's 6925 Lee Highway
  • 100 Chick-N-Nooga 408 Frazier Avenue
  • 100 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Parkway
  • 100 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike
  • 100 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 98 Calvin Donaldson 926 W. 37th Street
  • 98 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue
  • 100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road
  • 100 Signal Mountain Middle-High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail
  • 100 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road
  • 100 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road
  • 100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive
  • 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 90 Signal Mountain Middle-High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail
  • 91 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue
  • 94 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive
  • 96 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road
  • 97 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road
  • 98 Nolan Elementary 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road
  • 100 St. Nicholas 7525 Min Tom Drive

Hotels

  • 87 Chattanooga Motel 6 7707 Lee Highway; reasons including roaches found in one room, burns on sinks, no power in some rooms.
  • 97 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road

Tattoos/Body Piercing

  • 100 Inked Expressinos North 123 Frazier Avenue
  • 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue

Catoosa County

  • 100 Cottage Treasure’s Tea Room, 170 Cleveland St., Ringgold
  • 84 IHop 3126, 2047 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 77 KOBE, 2603 Batlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 91 Subway (LaFayette) 2716, 2598 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 88 The Big Biscuit Barn, 1389 LaFauette Rd., Rossville
  • 99 Zaxby’s(Ft. Oglethorpe), 2541 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

  • 91 Subway (Pilot Travel Center), 650 Hwy 299, Wildwood

Murray County

  • 83 Little Caesars Pizza, 502 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth
  • 94 Murray Medical Center, 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd., Chatsworth
  • 86 Paleteria Neveria Monarva, Inc., Highway 76 Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 96 Big John’s BBQ, 2661 N Hwy 27, LaFayette
  • 97 Darr’s Catering, 801 McFarland Ave., Rossville
  • 95 Mary & Martha’s Personal Care, 616 Mohawk St., Rossville
  • 95 The Dinner Bell, 3258 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flinstone

Whitfield County

  • 97 Pizza Hut #13366, 1525 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
  • 91 Santiago’s Taqueria, 2208 Cleeland Hwy, Dalton
  • 92 Stadium BBQ  Grill, 933 Market St., Dalton
  • 86 Super 8, 911 Market St., Dalton
  • 95 Varnell Café, 3442 Cleveland Hwy., Dalton
