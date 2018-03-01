VERDICT: Jury finds former Woodmore bus driver guilty of several charges

UPDATE: Johnthony Walker said nothing as he walked out of the courtroom after being convicted in the Woodmore bus crash.

The jury has found former Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker guilty of all six counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The jury also found Walker guilty of 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault, seven counts of assault, one count of reckless driving, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of use of a portable device.

The jury returned some verdicts of lesser charges.

Instead of vehicular homicide, Walker was found guilty of six counts of criminally negligent homicide and some of the reckless aggravated assault charges were knocked down to assault.

The district attorney's office tells Channel 3 six not guilty verdicts returned were because the counts didn't have medical records needed to support the charge.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it shows the jury looked at the evidence for all 33 counts.

"They had all those injuries of each child that they had to go through to determine if it was serious bodily injury, bodily injury or neither. So, it's a lot of information to process, so it doesn't surprise me," Pinkston added.

Pinkston said criminally negligent homicide comes with a sentence of 1-2 years.

For the police officers who investigated the case and accused by the defense of botching the investigation, they said they are happy with the jury's decision.

"We know that we did it right. We know that we didn't miss anything. We know that we did it correctly," Chattanooga Police Officer Joe Warren said.

Warren said despite the verdict, the outcome is still tragic and should serve as an example for everyone behind the wheel.

"When you drive dangerously and recklessly, lives are at stake and unfortunately he was responsible for 37 lives that day," he added.

Walker will be sentenced on April 24th.

Walker has been found guilty of a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide (X6) for the deaths of the children in the crash. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 1, 2018

Walker was found not guilty on an additional six counts of assault.

Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, the jurors in the Woodmore bus driver trial had been deliberating for nearly 9 hours.

Mid-morning, Judge Don Poole responded to a question the jury had regarding the charges in the case, and if they could be determined separately. Judge Don Poole said each charge would be determined separately.

The jury was charged last night to determine the fate of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker, will resume their deliberations Thursday morning.

Walker was the driver of bus number 366 that crashed November 21, 2016, and claimed the lives of six children from Woodmore Elementary. Thirty-seven students were aboard the bus.

One of the central points of Wednesday's testimony was Walker's use of his cellphone, and whether he was using the phone while the bus was moving.

Chattanooga police officer Joe Warren testified Tuesday that no evidence suggested the second vehicle was in Walker's lane. Warren estimated Walker was traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Walker faces 34 charges, including vehicular homicide.

Deliberations are into the 7th hour. I can’t imagine the job of jurors right now. So many lives changed forever on both sides of this case. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/UNTZlavCCJ — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 1, 2018

Judge says question is about clarification regarding multiple reckless aggravated assault. Judge is rereading the charge. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 1, 2018