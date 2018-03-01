DAY 3: Jury in 9th hour of deliberations in Woodmore bus driver' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DAY 3: Jury in 9th hour of deliberations in Woodmore bus driver's trial

By WRCB Staff
Johnthony Walker testifies in court Wednesday. WRCBtv.com photo Johnthony Walker testifies in court Wednesday. WRCBtv.com photo
UPDATE: By mid-afternoon Thursday, the jurors in the Woodmore bus driver trial had been deliberating for nearly 9 hours.

Mid-morning, Judge Don Poole responded to a question the jury had regarding the charges in the case, and if they could be determined separately. Judge Don Poole said each charge would be determined separately.

The jury was charged last night to determine the fate of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker, will resume their deliberations Thursday morning.

Walker was the driver of bus number 366 that crashed November 21, 2016, and claimed the lives of six children from Woodmore Elementary. Thirty-seven students were aboard the bus.

One of the central points of Wednesday's testimony was Walker's use of his cellphone, and whether he was using the phone while the bus was moving.

Chattanooga police officer Joe Warren testified Tuesday that no evidence suggested the second vehicle was in Walker's lane. Warren estimated Walker was traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. 

Walker faces 34 charges, including vehicular homicide. 

