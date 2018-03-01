DAY 3: Jury deliberates in Woodmore bus driver's trial

UPDATE: Mid-morning, Judge Don Poole responded to a question the jury had regarding the charges in the case, and if they could be determined separately. Judge Don Poole said each charge would be determined separately.

The jury was charged last night to determine the fate of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker, will resume their deliberations Thursday morning.

Walker was the driver of bus number 366 that crashed November 21, 2016, and claimed the lives of six children from Woodmore Elementary. Thirty-seven students were aboard the bus.

READ MORE | DAY 2: Jury deliberations to continue Thursday in the trial of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker

One of the central points of Wednesday's testimony was Walker's use of his cellphone, and whether he was using the phone while the bus was moving.

Chattanooga police officer Joe Warren testified Tuesday that no evidence suggested the second vehicle was in Walker's lane. Warren estimated Walker was traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

READ MORE | DAY 1: The trial of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker

Walker faces 34 charges, including vehicular homicide.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron will be in the courtroom for trial and tweeting live updates.

Judge says question is about clarification regarding multiple reckless aggravated assault. Judge is rereading the charge. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 1, 2018