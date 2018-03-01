Putin unveils new Russian nuclear missile, says it renders defenses ‘useless’

The jury will resume their deliberations Thursday morning.More
The jury will resume their deliberations Thursday morning.More
Best Buy is planning to close all of its roughly 250 smaller-format mobile phone stores, CEO Hubert Joly said to employees Wednesday in an internal memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.More
Best Buy is planning to close all of its roughly 250 smaller-format mobile phone stores, CEO Hubert Joly said to employees Wednesday in an internal memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More
The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Officials say 22-year-old Adam Dylan Souders had more than 150,000 images and 12,000 videos of suspected child pornography, which included images of Souders taking pictures of himself while sexually assaulting a 3-year-old.More
Officials say 22-year-old Adam Dylan Souders had more than 150,000 images and 12,000 videos of suspected child pornography, which included images of Souders taking pictures of himself while sexually assaulting a 3-year-old.More
Annmarie Jacobs was headed to Murfreesboro for work when she got a text from her 16-year-old daughter saying her school was on a threat lockdown.More
Annmarie Jacobs was headed to Murfreesboro for work when she got a text from her 16-year-old daughter saying her school was on a threat lockdown.More