Online calculator to help with your withholdings

WASHINGTON (AP) - It's a question people have been asking since the Republican-led Congress passed a massive tax cut measure: how will it affect me?

Now, there's a chance to find out.

The government has posted an online calculator for workers to figure out whether they are having enough money held out of their checks.

The calculator was unveiled Wednesday by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service to help you figure out the proper amount of withholding you should have.

Experts advise checking the calculator to make sure the W-4 form filed with your employer is correct.