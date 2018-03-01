UPDATE: Rain ending later Thursday, but flooding still possible

UPDATE: The good news is that we will soon be seeing the end of the rain. Later tonight we will see a few breaks in the cloud cover, but this evening will remain cloudy. Lows tonight will be near 40. On Friday the sunshine will flow with highs approaching 60. Winds will be brisk and out of the north at 15-25 mph. Friday night will see clear skies and some frost especially away from the cities.

We also have a number of RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS that are in effect even after the rains stop.

LOOKOUT CREEK - Minor flooding is forecast through Friday morning

Minor flooding is forecast through Friday morning SOUTH CHICK CREEK - near Chickamauga - Expect minor flooding through Saturday afternoon

near Chickamauga - Expect minor flooding through Saturday afternoon WEST CHICK CREEK - near Ft. Oglethorpe - Minor flooding is forecast through Friday evening

Saturday through Sunday looks great! We will see lots of sunshine and highs between 60 and 63. On Monday more clouds will move in with highs in the low 60's. By Monday night and Tuesday another round of showers will approach with .25" to .5" of rain possible.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the 50's.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys

THURSDAY

5pm...Iso'd Showers, 64

9pm... Cooling / Clearing / Windy, 55, Overcast

FRIDAY