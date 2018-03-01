Showers, localized flooding today

Good Thursday. We will have more showers this morning, and another 1+" of rain to add to our record rainfall yesterday. The airport in Chattanooga logged 3.48" of rain yesterday, shattering the old record of 1.78" set in 1882. With the rainfall localized areas of flooding are popping up this morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through this evening. The rain will taper off through the afternoon and into this evening, but flooding will still be a concern through Saturday.

We also have a number of RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS.

LOOKOUT CREEK - Minor flooding is forecast through Friday morning

SOUTH CHICK CREEK - near Chickamauga - Expect minor flooding through Saturday afternoon

WEST CHICK CREEK - near Ft. Oglethorpe - Minor flooding is forecast through Friday evening

Tonight, skies will clear out as winds shift coming from the north at 15-20 mph. That will bring in some chilly air with the low dropping to about 40 in Chattanooga Friday morning. Most folks will be in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day Friday with the high reaching a very pleasant 60 degrees.

The weekend looks great. Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly in the low 30s, but each afternoon will be sunny and comfortable with highs near 60.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY: