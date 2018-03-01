UPDATE: High water, trees down cause problems on TN Valley roads - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: High water, trees down cause problems on TN Valley roads

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:  With the rains continuing for the second day, some commonly flooded areas are underwater. 

Thursday afternoon, we learned of the following areas that have experienced flooding:

  • Hamilton County is putting barriers up along Lower Mill Road in Middle Valley
  • The South Chickamauga Creek is flooding parts of Camp Jordan
  • Chattanooga Police dispatch says Grubb Road has high water
  • Boy Scout Road in Middle Valley has water across road and is rising
  • Talley Road has a storm drain overflow
  • Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road is flooded

Thursday morning, these areas had flooding issues:

Hamilton County

  • Cummings Highway ramp onto I-24 WB (closed as of 7:45) 
  • Miller Drive at North Terrace
  • 5223 Hunter Rd. (near Ooltewah Harrison Road) 
  • Mountain Creek Rd.
  • 1070 Appling St.      
  • 7800 Shallowford Rd.
  • 1800 Hickory Valley Rd.    
  • 1400 Dodson Ave. @Wilcox    
  • 2800 Easton Ave.
  • 3900 Cummings Hwy. @Interstate 24  
  • 2800 Cannon Ave.      
  • Suck Creek Rd. use caution due to an earlier mudslide
  • Kenwood Drive at Moore Road
  • Shallowford Road at Jenkin Tunnel Blvd
  • Cherwood Lane
  • 700 Mountain Creek Rd (closed as of 7:45)
  • Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Road (closed at 7:45) 
  • Lower Mill Rd at Sandswitch Rd. (closed at 7:55) 
  • Enterprise South Nature Park mountain bike trails are closed. Scheduled to reopen on 3/3

Bradley County

  • Lead Mine Valley Road SW near Cook Road SW
  • Candies Lane near Rolling Hill

Marion County

  • Use caution on Suck Creek road due to earlier mudslide
  • back roads have some areas of high water

Dade County

  • 1200 Creek Road near the flight park
  • Sulfur Springs Rd
  • 1000 block of Murphy Hollow Rd (closed)
  • Sells Lane from Hwy 136 E to Bernice Dr. (closed) 
  • Sarah Chaple Rd at Creek Rd (closed) 
  • 2000 block Mason Rd near Ridge (closed) 

Grundy County

  • Pelham area - Clouse Hill Road
  • Payne Cove area

Walker County

  • had water over roads last night, has cleared

Whitfield County

  • Boyles Mill Road
  • lower Kings Road
    WEEKLY CIRCULARS

    Weather

    Powered by Frankly
    Can't find what you're looking for?

    WRCB-TV
    900 Whitehall Road
    Chattanooga, TN 37405
    (423) 267-5412
    WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.