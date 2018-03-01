UPDATE: High water, trees down cause problems on TN Valley roads

UPDATE: With the rains continuing for the second day, some commonly flooded areas are underwater.

Thursday afternoon, we learned of the following areas that have experienced flooding:

Hamilton County is putting barriers up along Lower Mill Road in Middle Valley

The South Chickamauga Creek is flooding parts of Camp Jordan

Chattanooga Police dispatch says Grubb Road has high water

Boy Scout Road in Middle Valley has water across road and is rising

Talley Road has a storm drain overflow

Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road is flooded

Thursday morning, these areas had flooding issues:

Hamilton County

Cummings Highway ramp onto I-24 WB (closed as of 7:45)

Miller Drive at North Terrace

5223 Hunter Rd. (near Ooltewah Harrison Road)

Mountain Creek Rd.

1070 Appling St.

7800 Shallowford Rd.

1800 Hickory Valley Rd.

1400 Dodson Ave. @Wilcox

2800 Easton Ave.

3900 Cummings Hwy. @Interstate 24

2800 Cannon Ave.

Suck Creek Rd. use caution due to an earlier mudslide

Kenwood Drive at Moore Road

Shallowford Road at Jenkin Tunnel Blvd

Cherwood Lane

700 Mountain Creek Rd (closed as of 7:45)

Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Road (closed at 7:45)

Lower Mill Rd at Sandswitch Rd. (closed at 7:55)

Enterprise South Nature Park mountain bike trails are closed. Scheduled to reopen on 3/3

Bradley County

Lead Mine Valley Road SW near Cook Road SW

Candies Lane near Rolling Hill

Marion County

Use caution on Suck Creek road due to earlier mudslide

back roads have some areas of high water

Dade County

1200 Creek Road near the flight park

Sulfur Springs Rd

1000 block of Murphy Hollow Rd (closed)

Sells Lane from Hwy 136 E to Bernice Dr. (closed)

Sarah Chaple Rd at Creek Rd (closed)

2000 block Mason Rd near Ridge (closed)

Grundy County

Pelham area - Clouse Hill Road

Payne Cove area

Walker County

had water over roads last night, has cleared

Whitfield County