High water, trees down cause problems on TN Valley roads

Posted: Updated:

Hamilton County

  • Cummings Highway ramp onto I-24 WB
  • Miller Drive at North Terrace

Bradley County

  • Lead Mine Valley Road SW near Cook Road SW
  • Candies Lane near Rolling Hill

Marion County

  • Suck Creek Road is CLOSED near the 8900 block (Chattanooga side)
  • back roads have some areas of high water

Dade County

  • Creek Road near the flight park
  • Sulfur Springs Rd

Walker County

  • had water over roads last night, has cleared

Whitfield County

  • Boyles Mill Road
  • lower Kings Road

Grundy County

  • Pelham area - Clouse Hill Road
  • Payne Cove area
