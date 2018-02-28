Dalton HS parent comforts daughter through text messages

Many Dalton High School parents were overwhelmed with emotions as they waited to see if their children were safe after Wednesday's incident.

Annmarie Jacobs was headed to Murfreesboro for work when she got a text from her 16-year-old daughter, Emma, saying her school was on a threat lockdown. Shortly she sent another text saying her teacher was blocking their classroom door with desks.

"I had to pull over because nothing was making sense and it was pouring down raining and I didn’t know what was going on," said Jacobs.

Confused and beyond worried about her daughter's safety, Jacobs told her daughter to "keep texting." Minutes passed by before her daughter replied saying she couldn't.

"She said you know we've got to be very quiet and I just had to pull myself together you’re right you need to stay quiet," said Jacobs. "She's just a brave girl and I was more scared than she was."

Longtime teacher Randal Davidson was taken into custody about 30 to 45 minutes later. Police say Davidson brought a gun to campus in a computer case, and fired a shot out of a classroom window. Jacobs says it should not be that easy to bring a gun into the school.

"They should have metal detectors; every school should have one. How else are you going to know?"

As students begin to process what happened, Jacobs hopes to help her daughter move forward.

"I just want to be able to spend the day with her tomorrow just to see how she is and make sure she’s OK before she goes back I want her to feel safe I want her to be OK and not be scared."

Dalton High School will be closed Thursday. Counselors and social workers will be on campus after 10 a.m. if students need them. Students may also pick up items or retrieve their cars at that time.