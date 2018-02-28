Dalton HS parent comforts daughter through text messages

Annmarie Jacobs was headed to Murfreesboro for work when she got a text from her 16-year-old daughter saying her school was on a threat lockdown.More
Dalton High student Lucila Lotiffhs says something was off when she arrived to class Wednesday morning.More
Chattanooga welcomes the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon presented by BlueCross BlueShield the weekend of March 2-4, 2018.More
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More
Parents were scrambling to reach their children who were inside Dalton High School Wednesday after the news of shots fired spread.More
According to a spokesperson for Murray County Schools, the student allegedly posted the treat on Snapchat and another student's father reported it to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.More
Incident reports taken by the Dalton Police Department show Jesse Randal Davidson, the teacher arrested for firing a gun inside a school, has a history of medical episodes.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More
Ballard was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
