UPDATE: Road closures for Chattanooga Marathon Sunday

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Marathon continues Sunday. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay are scheduled to take place. The events will begin at 8:00 am.

Here is a list of areas where traffic will be impacted:

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon and Half Marathon,

Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Setup Closures:

· Reggie White Blvd from W 19th to W Main St. will be closed from March 1 at 9am until March 4 at 9 pm.

· Broad St. from Aquarium Way to E 3rd St. will be closed form Saturday, March 3 at noon until Sunday, March 4 at noon.

No Parking:

*No parking on 200 Broad St. or on W Aquarium Way from March 3 at 12am until March 4 at noon.

*No parking on the south side of Vine St. from Lindsay St. to Douglas St from March 3 at 6 pm - March 4 at 7pm.

*No parking on the east side of Lindsay St. from Vine St.to McCallie Ave. from March 3 at 6 pm - March 4 at 7pm.

*No parking on the westbound side of Riverfront Pkwy. between Martin Luther King Blvd. and the Olgiati Bridge.

March 4 Closure Times: 3 am to 7 pm – (roads and lanes will be re-opened as runners clear each area)

Race Start: 7:30 am

Start/Finish location: 200 Broad St. / Finley Stadium

· Aquarium Way from Chestnut St. to Market St will be closed. (7:30 am - 9:00 am)

· Broad St. from Aquarium Way to Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed. (7:30 am - 9:00 am)

· Martin Luther King Blvd. from Broad St. to Market St. will be closed. (7:30 am - 9:00 am)

· Southbound Market St from Martin Luther King Blvd. to King St. will be closed (7:30 am - 9:00 am)

· Market St. from King St. to Main St. will be one lane in each direction.

· Eastbound W 13th Street from Carter St. to Chestnut St. will be closed.

· Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W 13th St. will be closed

· Access between River St and Frazier Ave. will be closed (use Manufacturers Rd for access)

· The Barton Ave. ramp from Frazier Ave. will be closed.

· The Battery Place exit ramp will be closed.

In addition to the street closures listed above, there will be numerous lane closure along the routes of each event. Runner will also be on local roads without dedicated lanes. CPD will be directing traffic at many intersections to allow traffic to cross between runners. Please drive alert and watch for runners.

High Traffic Impact Areas:

· Market St. at Main St.

· Market St. at W 20th St.

· Broad St at W 13th St.

· Broad St. at W 20th St.

· Riverfront Pkwy. at Lindsay St.

· Mabel St. at 3rd and 4th St.

· Bailey Ave. at N. Holtzclaw Ave.

· Bailey Ave. at S. Willow St.

· E. Main St. at S. Holtzclaw Ave.

Special Event No Parking Zones: Sun March 4 from 1 am - 3pm

* No parking on Broad Street from Aquarium to M. L. King Blvd.

* No parking on Martin Luther King from Broad Street to Market Street

* No parking on Market Street from Martin Luther King Blvd. to E 10th Street

* No parking on the north side of Main Street from Madison to Reggie White

* No parking on W13th Street from Cowart Street to Carter Street

* No parking on Carter Street from Main Street to W 13th Street

* No parking on the south side of Kirby Street from Willow Street to Highland Park Ave

Please note that vehicles parked where prohibited by the Special Event No Parking signs will be towed at their owner’s expense.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Department of Transportation welcomes the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon presented by BlueCross BlueShield the weekend of March 2-4, 2018. Public activities start Friday, March 2nd at 3:00 pm with the expo at First Tennessee Pavilion.

Saturday, March 3rd, will host the Classic 150 5k and Kid’s 1 Mile Fun Run. The 5K will start at 9:00 am and Fun Run at 11:00 am. Sunday, March 4th, will host the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay beginning at 8:00 am.

The course will run the City from Riverfront Parkway to Holtzclaw Avenue and from Riverview to the Southside.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Classic 150 5K Race

Closure Times: 8 am to 10:30 am Start/Finish location: Finley Stadium · Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Market St. will be closed. · Eastbound Main St. will be closed from Market St. to Madison St.* · Cowart St. from Main St. to West 13th St. will be closed · W 13th St. from Cowart St. to Carter St. will be closed · Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to West 13th St. will be closed *No parking on the north side of Main Street on Sat., March 3, from 1 am-noon



CPD will be directing traffic at Broad St. and Market St. to allow traffic to cross between runners.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Kid’s Fun Run Closure Times: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Start/Finish location: Finley Stadium · Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Broad St. will be closed. · Chestnut St. from West 20th St. to West 13th St. will be closed. · West 13th St. from Chestnut St. to Carter St. will be closed. · Northbound Carter St. from West Main St. to West 13th St. will be closed.



