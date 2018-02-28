Cleveland man found with child pornography, indicted for child rape

Mugshot of Adam Dylan Souders provided by the BCSO.

A joint investigation with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department resulted in a Grand Jury indictment of 22-year-old Adam Dylan Souders, of Cleveland, for child rape.

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Bradford says Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant David Shoemaker and Cleveland Police Department Detective Cody Hinson served a search warrant on a home while investigating the distribution of child pornography.

Bradford says both investigators found that Souders was in possession of over 150,000 images and 12,000 videos of suspected child pornography, which included images of Souders taking pictures of himself while sexually assaulting a 3-year-old.

Souders has been charged with one count of Rape of a Child.

Bradford says federal are being sought for the manufacture, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

