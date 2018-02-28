Police reports: Dalton High teacher had previous medical episodes

Police say the teacher accused of firing a gun inside Dalton High School on Wednesday has a history of medical episodes.

According to a police report taken on January 25, 2017, Dalton High teacher Jesse Randal Davidson told his supervisors that he was going to leave school for the rest of the day because he was not feeling well.

The report says Davidson could not be found when a family member arrived at the school to pick him up. School staff members told police they last saw Davidson in the far east hallway of the school.

Police and staff began searching for Davidson and could not find him in the school. When an officer notified Hamilton Medical Center and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) due to "Davidson having a history of medical problems," the officer was told by CID that Davidson was seen walking east on Waugh Street.

The report says Davidson was sitting on the curb, "being held up by two school staff members" when police arrived. Davidson was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center.

Another police report, filed on March 21, 2016, says Davidson went to police because he "wanted to confess to having someone killed."

The report says Davidson told police he was on "several different medications for depression" and had just gotten out of the hospital that day.

Police say they "were not able to verify any information that he provided to be accurate." The report says Davidson appeared to "be delusional or have something else that had occurred that is causing him to have these thoughts."

Davidson was taken to Hamilton Medical Center after talking with police "based on him thinking about hurting himself."