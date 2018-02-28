Flood WARNING issued for portions of the Channel 3 viewing area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Flood WARNING issued for portions of the Channel 3 viewing area

File photo by WRCB staff. File photo by WRCB staff.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Flood WARNING has been issued for several counties in the Channel 3 viewing area Wednesday evening.

The warning has been issued for the following counties until Saturday morning: Bledsoe, Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Marion, and Sequatchie counties.

Hamilton County EMS says flooding has been reported in the following areas: Miller Drive at North Terrace, 200 block of Hunter Road, 1000 block of Appling Street, and Gunbarrel Road at Davidson Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

