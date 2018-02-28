Dade County student charged with felony after making threat

A Dade County High School student has been charged with a felony after making a threat.

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, a threat against the school was written on a bathroom wall inside the school.

School administrators were able to determine who made the threat based on video evidence and witnesses, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. The female student was immediately suspended, per the principal.

The female student was located by detectives taken in for questioning.

"After being interviewed by Dade County Detectives, the female subject was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts," the spokesperson added.

She has been booked into the Dade County Jail.

"Sheriff Cross wants the community to know that the Dade County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of threats very seriously. He also wants everyone to know that these types of incidents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent that Georgia law allows," the spokesperson said.